KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Bravo Platoon North Division.

In a news release, officials said three members from that division have tested positive for the disease. Those members work the same shift, the release said.

Since March 2020, 12 members of the police force have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes sworn and civilian members.

Police say they're working closely with public health officials to perform contact tracing. Close contacts will need to self-isolate.

"The Waterloo Regional Police Service is taking several precautions to ensure all members are kept safe and healthy as we work with the community to stop the spread of this virus," Chief Bryan Larkin said in the release. "Our members will follow all public health guidelines while continuing to respond to calls for service to maintain public safety in Waterloo Region."

Service and emergency response won't be affected by the outbreak, the release said.