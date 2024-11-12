Man tries to escape from officers in vehicle stolen from Cambridge: police

A Brantford man has been charged after Waterloo Regional Police said he tried to get away from police in a stolen vehicle.

On Monday around 7:30 a.m., police were told a Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen from a secure compound of a Cambridge business.

Officers found the stolen truck in the Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue area of Kitchener. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver reversed the truck over a curb and into a fence. He then drove into a police cruiser before speeding off on Wilson Avenue.

The unoccupied truck was later found around 8:10 a.m. in the Maryhill Road and Crowsfoot Road area of Woolwich Township. A suspect was spotted running into a forested area nearby.

WRPS brought out the canine unit and their remotely piloted vehicle (RPV) to track the man down.

Around 9:30 a.m., the canine team arrested the man after he was located in a cornfield by the RPV.

A 40-year-old Brantford man has been charged with break and enter, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, failure to stop at scene of accident and driving while under suspension.