Fake gun leads to real takedown in Guelph

    Guelph Police are reminding the public that fake weapons can led to real consequences after a high-risk takedown on Friday afternoon.

    Police received several calls from concerned citizens around 2:45 p.m. They were told a man and woman were waving a gun around near Waterloo Avenue and Woodycrest Drive. Officers raced to the scene and ordered the pair to get on the ground.

    The weapon was surrendered to police and officers determined it was a replica.

    No charges were laid.

