KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Nearly $15,000 worth of tools stolen from Guelph business

    Red power tools are seen in this undated stock image. (JESHOOTS.com/Pexels.com) Red power tools are seen in this undated stock image. (JESHOOTS.com/Pexels.com)
    Share

    Guelph Police are looking for nearly $15,000 worth of tools stolen during a break in.

    Officers were called to a business near Speedvale Avenue West and Dawson Road just after 8 a.m. Saturday. They were told staff arrived for work that morning and discovered a front window had been smashed.

    Surveillance video showed three males arriving in a white van just before 6 a.m. One of the suspects used a tool to smash the window and then all three people went inside the business. They later left with Milwaukee power tools.

    The first suspect wore a brown or beige jacket, black pants, a black hat and gloves.

    The second suspect wore a blue puffy jacket, jeans, white shoes, gloves and a hat.

    The third suspect wore all black clothing and gloves.

    Police said they were driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Express van that had previously been reported stolen.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News