Nearly $15,000 worth of tools stolen from Guelph business

Guelph Police are looking for nearly $15,000 worth of tools stolen during a break in.

Officers were called to a business near Speedvale Avenue West and Dawson Road just after 8 a.m. Saturday. They were told staff arrived for work that morning and discovered a front window had been smashed.

Surveillance video showed three males arriving in a white van just before 6 a.m. One of the suspects used a tool to smash the window and then all three people went inside the business. They later left with Milwaukee power tools.

The first suspect wore a brown or beige jacket, black pants, a black hat and gloves.

The second suspect wore a blue puffy jacket, jeans, white shoes, gloves and a hat.

The third suspect wore all black clothing and gloves.

Police said they were driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Express van that had previously been reported stolen.