Kitchener, Ont. teen facing 29 charges after serious threats made against schools, businesses and people
A 15-year-old boy from Kitchener, Ont. is facing a long list of criminal charges as the Waterloo Regional Police Service wraps up a lengthy swatting investigation.
Investigators said 13 swatting calls were made between May and October of this year.
‘Swatting calls’ are fake reports, often with threats of violence, in an attempt to provoke an emergency response.
Police said they were directed at high schools, public events, businesses, homes and even people.
The first incident happened on May 29 when police received a call from a person threatening to bring a gun to St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener and hurt students. After the call was made, the school was closed both May 29 and May 30.
The annual Relay for Life event at the school, which was supposed to happen May 30, was cancelled because of the closures.
More threats were made over the next few months, including claims the caller was going to detonate an explosive at a business in Kitchener and conduct a mass shooting at a Canada Day celebration in Victoria Park.
Besides St. Mary’s High School, Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener also closed for a day because of a threat.
Investigators said they obtained several warrants and searched a Kitchener home, where they seized multiple electronic devices.
As a result, a 15-year-old Kitchener teen was arrested on Nov. 4. He has been charged with eight counts of public mischief, eight counts of uttering threats to cause death, two counts of mischief (interfering with lawful enjoyment of property), five counts of party of the offence of public mischief, four counts of party to the offence of uttering threats to cause death, and two counts of party of the offence of criminal harassment.
