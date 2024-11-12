KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man punched in face after accidently bumping into stranger: Guelph Police

    A fist is seen in this undated stock image. (NEOSiAM 2024+/Pexels.com) A fist is seen in this undated stock image. (NEOSiAM 2024+/Pexels.com)
    A 62-year-old man has been charged after police were told an accidental bump led to an assault.

    Guelph Police officers were called to the parking lot of a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Police were told a man had been shopping when he accidently bumped into another man he didn’t know.

    When the first man left the business, he told police the other man confronted him and punched him in the face.

    A 62-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault.

