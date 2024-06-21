Off-duty Waterloo regional police officer charged with assault
A Waterloo regional police officer has been charged with assault for an off-duty incident.
Toronto Police Service charged the four-year member for the incident that happened on June 7.
The officer is charged with two counts of assault and is expected to appear in court July 24.
Regional police have not shared any details about the incident, but say the officer has been suspended with pay.
