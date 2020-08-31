KITCHENER -- Vulnerable children and youth in the community are facing a crisis.

That’s according to Family & Children’s Services of the Waterloo Region.

The agency says there are not enough local foster homes to meet their needs, and so many children and youth have to be sent to locations outside Waterloo Region.

As a result, these children are further away from their friends, family and schools.

Family & Children’s Services of the Waterloo Region says “this impacts children and youth of all ages, from newborn babies to teenagers, and we want this to stop.”

The agency is looking for local volunteers who are willing to care for these children.

They are also working to restart in-class training.

Anyone who is interested in helping out is asked to contact a Recruitment Worker at Family & Children’s Services of the Waterloo Region.

You can also find more information here.