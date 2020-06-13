A Norfolk County farmer has won an appeal against the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, but the battle isn’t over yet.

In March, public health issued a Section 22 Order that required farmers to submit a self-isolation plan for seasonal workers coming to Canada.

Part of the order included that only three migrant workers could stay in each bunkhouse.

Brett Schuyler of Schuyler Farms Ltd. says he’s lost time, money, and workers due to the three-person limit, so he filed an appeal to the requirement.

On Friday, the capacity limit was scrapped by the Health Services Appeal and Review Board.

“This whole thing's been a lot of stress on the farm,” said Schuyler. ‘“We went through this process, and I'd really like to focus on how can we work together to further this community health and further food production. That's what we want to do.”

The board called the three-person maximum arbitrary and required the specific rule to be deleted.

“There's a lot of variables to this when you're dealing with a pandemic, but the three to a bunkhouse specifically is a real kick in the ribs,” said Schuyler.

In a press release, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Hnit says they were disappointed, and that the requirement is reasonable and effective at protecting farms from an outbreak.

They used the outbreak at Scotlynn Group, which happened during the hearings, as an example of how large numbers of workers living in a congregate setting can help COVID-19 spread.

Now, the health unit is now filing an appeal to the decision.

“All you can think is give me a break here,” said Schuyler. “What we need to be focusing on is not appealing appeals, but how do we minimize outbreaks, how do we manage outbreaks?”

The three-person limit per bunkhouse remains in effect during the appeal process.

Schuyler says he will have to work around the rule, as he is expecting more workers coming to his farm soon.