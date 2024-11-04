Meet Mindy and Bette, Christmas pudding makers for a combined 145 years

St. John Evangelical Anglican Church is celebrating 75 years of it’s Christmas udding fundraiser.

The downtown Kitchener church has been producing the holiday favorite as a charity fundraiser since 1949.

Mindy Hurley, 99, has been there every step of the way, rolling up her sleeves for the first time at age 25.

“It’s the fellowship, the people,” said Hurley when asked why she keeps coming back.

Bette Moore, 96, sits just a few spots away from Mindy on the pudding assembly line, She has been helping make pudding for the last 70 years.

“I think the pudding factory is a wonderful moneymaker, but also it brings people together,” said Moore.

The church brought these two women together, who have been friends for the last several decades.

“We used to go away together on trips,” Hurley said describing their close friendship.

They say the church community and leading an active social life has kept them strong well into their 90’s.

“It's very important, that's where I got a lot of beautiful friends that keep me going,” said Hurley.

“I think we're all so different, but because were part of St John's and we love the church and we love the friendships that we had here,” added Moore.

Hurley says as long as she is able, she will keep coming back.

“Well certainly, I wouldn’t dare let them down.”

Last year the church sold out of pudding very early.

This year organizers made more and will have pudding for sale to the public starting Saturday Nov. 9th at 9 a.m.

It will be first come first serve at the Duke Street entrance.

This isn’t the first time CTV News has met up with Hurley.

She’s been known to keep up with traditions.

Mindy and reporter Jeff Pickel share a laugh at Morty's Pub in Waterloo. (CTV Kitchener)