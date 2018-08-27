Featured
Norfolk County barn destroyed by fire
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Norfolk County OPP responded to a structure fire at 1:30 a.m. of Aug. 27.
It happened at a Highway 24 address south of Simcoe, between St. John’s Road and Cullimore Line.
An unoccupied mushroom barn was engulfed in flames on arrival.
It was completely destroyed.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Police said the cause of the fire was deemed not suspicious, but the cause itself was not released.