KITCHENER -- According to new advice from Canada’s top public health official, wearing a mask may be beneficial to helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam says we are learning more about the virus and seeing evidence that people can spread the infection without knowing they are sick.

Health officials say while wearing a mask offers little protection for the person actually wearing it, masks do help to protect others from being exposed to your germs.

However, these experts are not suggesting people wear medical-grade masks, which are in high demand for hospital staff.

“If you can get a cotton material, like a t-shirt, you cut it up, you fold it and put elastic bands around it, you get a sort of non-medical facial coverings that we're talking about and we'll see what kind of tools we can provide in short order,” said Dr. Tam.

Public health officials also stress that wearing a mask does not lessen the need for physical distancing, washing your hands and staying home as much as possible.

It’s important to remember that medical masks should be reserved for front line workers who need them and that wearing a mask does not mean you can forget about physical distancing, but there is hope it can help prevent the spread of the virus before you know you have it.