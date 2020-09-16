KITCHENER -- After announcing last month that it would be opening a delivery station in Cambridge, Amazon has begun hiring.

On its website, the company says it's hiring seasonal part-time delivery warehouse team members, a position that pays between $16.70 and $17.70 per hour.

"No previous work experience or resume required," the job posting said.

Candidates have to be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

They will work four-to-six hour shifts totaling up to 20 hours per week and will get paid time off and holiday pay opportunities.

The company says it's taking steps to ensure workers stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Those in the warehouse get protective gear, like face coverings and safety vests.

Those working there are also expected to follow physical distancing rules, and anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be asked to go home.

The Cambridge delivery station was the first of two that Amazon announced would be opening in Waterloo Region. The other is set to open on Shirley Avenue in Kitchener at the site of the former RoadTrek building.

The two stations are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the region. The Kitchener delivery station is expected to open in the fall.

The job postings come as part of Amazon's Career Day, during which the company says it hopes to hire 100,000 new positions.

According to its Twitter account, the massive online retailer and tech company is opening 100 new buildings in September.