No one hurt in Guelph restaurant fire

Monday’s fire at a Guelph restaurant is not considered suspicious, say officials.

Firefighters were called to Town & County Restaurant, at Eramosa Road and Speedvale Avenue East, just before 3 p.m.

Guelph Fire say thick black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the restaurant.

Eramosa Road was closed for a time while crews put out the fire.

Officials believe the fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen.

They say no one was hurt.

A damage estimate has not been shared at this time.