KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • No one hurt after fire at Kitchener restaurant

    Firefighters respond to a building on King Street East in Kitchener on Dec. 28, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Firefighters respond to a building on King Street East in Kitchener on Dec. 28, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.

    Firefighters were called to the scene on King Street East near Fairway Road around 1 p.m. Thursday.

    The Kitchener Fire Department says at least one of the restaurants was open at the time and staff and customers noticed smoke.

    An electrical failure involving an exterior light sparked the fire, which was contained to the back of the building.

    Damage is estimated at $25,000 and there’s smoke and water damage inside, Kitchener Fire says.

    Clean-up is currently underway.

