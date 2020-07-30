KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials had no new cases of COVID-19 to report on Thursday as the provincial government prepared to announce its back-to-school plans for September.

The total number of positive cases remains at 1,385, while the number of resolved cases increased by three to 1,230.

When also taking into account the 119 people who have died of the virus in Waterloo Region, there are now 36 known active cases in the region.

There is still one active long-term care home outbreak in the region, at Columbia Forest LTC. An outbreak was declared there on July 23 after a staff member tested positive.

The region reported zero new cases for the first time since March earlier this week, something that it has repeated now three times. Considering the case reported on Wednesday was the result of travel, there have been no community-spread cases reported in Waterloo Region this week.

As a whole, Ontario reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row with 89 cases. That represents a 0.2 per cent increase in numbers as the province processed more than 27,600 tests.

The news comes as the Ontario government plans on announcing its back-to-school plans for September.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that hospitalizations, ICU admissions and the number of patients on ventilators all declined, as well.

Yesterday, Ontario processed over 27,600 #COVID19 tests. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all declined. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 30, 2020

There are now a total of 39,075 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 34,906 resolved cases and 2,772 deaths.

The Ontario government's website shows that 84 people are hospitalized across the province with the virus. Twelve of those people are in Waterloo Region.

There are also 27 people in the ICU and 16 on ventilators.