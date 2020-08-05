KITCHENER -- For the fifth time in the last two weeks, public health officials in Waterloo Region reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday's update means that the total number of cases remains at 1,395, including 1,240 resolved cases and 119 deaths.

That leaves 36 active cases—four fewer than officials reported on Tuesday—of which 11 are in hospital.

To date, 248 people in the region have been hospitalized with the virus at some point. That number includes 58 people who required care in the ICU.

There are still two outbreaks at long-term care homes in the region. A. R. Goudie is dealing with its second outbreak after a resident tested positive earlier this month.

Columbia Forest is also dealing with an outbreak, seeing a case of COVID-19 in a staff member. Their outbreak was declared on July 23.

Across Ontario there were 86 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, marking the third day in a row that officials reported fewer than 100 cases.

There have been 39,714 cases in the province to date. Ninety per cent of those, or 35,747 cases, have been resolved, while 2,782 people have died of the virus to date.

Ontario has processed nearly 2.3 million tests since the pandemic began. There are currently 16,407 tests under investigation in the province.