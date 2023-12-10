KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • No injuries reported in Cambridge crash

    Crash at the intersection of Shantz Hill Road and Preston Parkway in Cambridge on Dec. 9, 2023. Crash at the intersection of Shantz Hill Road and Preston Parkway in Cambridge on Dec. 9, 2023.

    Emergency responders were called to a crash Saturday night in Cambridge.

    The two vehicles collided around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Shantz Hill Road and Preston Parkway.

    Waterloo regional police say no injuries were reported.

    Multiple emergency vehicles were seen at the scene, but there were no extended road closures.

    No further details have been released at this time.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News