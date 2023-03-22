No injuries after structure fire in Paris, Ont.

Woodslee Avenue in Paris, Ont. has reopened after crews responded to a structure fire at a commercial building Wednesday morning.

Brant fire prevention officer Doug Kellam said three fire trucks were called to the fire around 7:10 a.m.

As of just before 11 a.m., all but one had cleared the scene and the road had reopened.

Kellam said the fire is believed to have been accidental. No one was injured.

A damaged estimate is not available yet.