No injuries after shots fired at Fergus home: OPP
Provincial police say no one was injured after someone fired shots at a home in Fergus early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a weapons call on Millburn Boulevard around 1 a.m. According to a news release, an unknown person “fired multiple rounds at an occupied residential home.”
Police said there are no concerns for public safety at this time, adding they’re currently processing evidence.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has security or dash camera footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
