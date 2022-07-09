No injuries after fire in downtown Kitchener Saturday night

No injuries have been reported after a fire engulfed a three storey brick building in downtown Kitchener Saturday night.

The Kitchener Fire Department responded to the fire at the corner of Benton Street and St George Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The building is divided into multiple apartment units.

"[I was ] just sitting there at home doing some work on my computer, smelled smoke, looked outside and saw smoke go past my window,” said Connor Simpson, one of the building’s residents. “[I] walked out to see what the heck was going on outside, and everything on the second floor, on that side, was on fire.”

The Kitchener Fire Department extinguishes a fire at the corner of Benton Street and St George Street. (Chris Thomson/ CTV Kitchener)

The fire resulted in Waterloo regional police closing Queen Street from Courtland Avenue to Church Street. St. George Street was also closed from Benton Street to Cedar Street South.

Roughly 10 fire trucks, including an ariel truck, were called to the scene.

"It took them a while to assess the situation - they didn't start pouring water on probably until about 7:15 - and now they've been pouring water on it for a while, but they did have guys going in the building almost immediately,” said Dan Cardy, a Kitchener resident who lives nearby.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined.

As fire crews battled the flames, Kitchener Wilmot Hydro reported an outage in the area affecting 1,350 customers.

The outage started at 7:45 p.m.

Kitchener Wilmot Hydro reported an outage in the area affecting 1,350 customers. (Kitchener Wilmot Hydro)

On Sunday, July 10, police said power had been restored to the area.