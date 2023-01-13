No crowds in Dover on Friday the 13th biker rally

Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.

Bikers normally flock to the lakeside Ontario town whenever the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday. During the last Friday the 13th, on May 13, 2022, police estimated over 100,000 people converged on Port Dover.

But on Friday morning, CTV News spotted only one motorcycle in town – parked in front of a motel covered in snow.

There were still dozens of people in the streets and stores have their usual Friday the 13th t-shirts out for sale, but many visitors said they opted for four-wheeled means of transportation to get to town instead of two.

One couple from Wyoming said they usually come by motorcycle, but decided to drive by car this year because it was too cold. Two brothers from Toronto similarly travelled by car.

Despite the weather, they still wanted to come to town to make sure they got a t-shirt and meet up with some of the people they look forward to seeing each year.

“It’s great," local rider Moe Elmore told CTV News. "It just shows a lot of support for it, especially our local businesses that you see around. Just to see everybody, especially after the whole COVID thing. It’s been great to see faces and actually communicate with everybody. And it’s nice to see everybody still pitch in.”

The Thursday before Friday the 13th is usually a party night in Port Dover, but locals said this time around, things were quiet.

Ahead of Friday, police warned bikers blowing snow and cold could cause treacherous road conditions.

Due to the lower-than-expected turnout, no road closures were put in place.

There are two Friday the 13ths in 2023. The next one will happen on Friday, Oct. 13.