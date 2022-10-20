No crossing guard for students walking to Bridgeport Public School
Parents of students at Bridgeport Public School are concerned about there no longer being a crossing guard at a nearby intersection.
The City of Waterloo posted a sign at the intersection of Bridge Street and Bridle Trail informing parents that no crossing guard would be there as of Monday. It has caused frustration as Bridge Street has been closed for construction since June.
"My kids are pretty young, so I'm always with them, but I see people whip around here all the time. People aren't supposed to drive down here, but it still happens a lot," Jon Grande, a parent of two students at the school said.
The school is located in Kitchener, but the intersection is in Waterloo.
The City of Waterloo said it is actively trying to fill the position.
“The previous guard at this location has gone on to take on another position, so it leaves this position remaining to be filled,” Bob Henderson, the director of transportationservices for the City of Waterloo said.
Waterloo has 27 locations for crossing guards. They are chosen based on gaps in traffic flow, the number of students crossing and surrounding conditions. Henderson said Bridge Street and Bridle Trail meet the requirements.
“It carries enough traffic and carries enough pedestrians through the intersection to warrant a crossing guard,” Henderson said.
According to Henderson, there are five openings for crossing guard jobs across the city.
“It has been a challenge, not only for the City of Waterloo, but for cities across Ontario to recruit crossing guards,” Henderson said.
Student drop-offs are not allowed in Bridgeport Public School's parking lot. It forces parents to walk past construction to get to the school.
Grande said many people cross where the road is closed, but he sees the need for a guard once it reopens.
"While this is going on I can see why it might not be completely necessary, but obviously, it wouldn’t hurt to have one too," Grande said.
According to the Region of Waterloo, the school is a voting location, and Bridge Street will reopen to two-way traffic just for the election on Monday. The street will close again the next day and is expected to be reopened by Dec. 8, 2022.
There is still no timeline for when a crossing guard will return to the intersection of Bridge St. and Bridle Trail.
