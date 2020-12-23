KITCHENER -- Christmas is just around the corner, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still a serious threat in Waterloo Region, residents may still be seeking out testing over the holidays.

Hours at the local testing sites will be reduced between Christmas and New Year's Day, but there are still options available.

Here's where you can get tested and when over the holiday season.

St. Mary's COVID-19 Testing Clinic

Located at 50 Bathurst Dr., Unit 1, Waterloo

Testing will go on as normal throughout the holidays, with the exception of Christmas Day.

Residents can book an appointment—even for the same day—for testing between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days per week, including New Year's Day. Pre-registration opens each morning at 7 a.m.

The clinic will be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Grand River Hospital Drive-Thru COVID-19 Clinic

Located at 15 Charles St. W., Kitchener

Testing hours will be reduced from Christmas Eve until New Year's Day.

The drive-thru will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Residents can book appointments on Dec. 24 for Dec. 26.

Between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30, testing will take place during normal hours, from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The testing centre will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day.

Cambridge-North Dumfries Community COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Located at 215 Holiday Inn Dr., Cambridge

The hospital's website shows that it's open on weekends and holidays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., but says it's closed on Dec. 25.

It also says it's open on Dec. 28 and Jan. 1.

Those interested in getting a test there have to book ahead of time, either online or by phone.

KW4 Community Assessment Centre

Located at 50 Westmount Rd. N., Waterloo

The KW4 Community Assessment Centre hasn't shared any details about its holiday hours.

Call ahead to book an appointment.