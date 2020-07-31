KITCHENER -- The province's police watchdog will not lay charges against a Guelph police officer in connection to an incident that happened back in March.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a 31-year-old man was arrested by Guelph Police Service officers. He suffered a fractured right ankle "in and around the same time," a news release explains.

The directors' report explains that Guelph police were looking for a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

When police arrived, they found the person in a parking lot, where they learned that the person had just stabbed two people. The suspect was arrested after a struggle and was taken to hospital.

Joseph Martino, the director of the SIU, has determined that there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges in the incident.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.