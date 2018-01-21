

CTV Kitchener





Charges are not expected to be laid over a collision in Kitchener which left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The pedestrian, said to be a man in his 60s, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital after being hit Saturday afternoon on Pioneer Drive.

A spokesperson for Ornge said the man had suffered critical injuries. Waterloo Regional Police said later in the day that the man was expected to survive.

Police say they continue to investigate the collision but do not expect to lay any charges.