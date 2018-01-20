

An air ambulance was called to Kitchener Saturday afternoon after a man was hit by a car in the city’s south end.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Pioneer Drive, near Bechtel Drive.

A spokesperson for air ambulance service Ornge said a man in his 60s was being airlifted to Kitchener with critical injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police said Pioneer would likely be closed in the area into Saturday night, with traffic rerouted through the parking lot of the Doon-Pioneer Park Community Centre.