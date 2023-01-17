Nineteen windows damaged by a rock at Kitchener Shoppers Drug Mart: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 29-year-old man after an incident at a Shoppers Drug Mark on Fairway Road South in Kitchener on Jan. 11.

According to police, officers responded to an alarm at the business just after midnight. Police said 19 exterior windows were damaged by a rock.

When police arrived, they found a man and placed him under arrest.

The man was charged with mischief over $5,000.

The damage is estimated at around $20,000, according to police.

On Tuesday afternoon, the windows at the business were still boarded up but the location remains open to the public.