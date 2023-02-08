Nine people injured in Perth County crash

Nine people have been injured after a two-vehicle collision in Perth County.

Perth County OPP say the crash, involving a pickup truck and a minivan, happened on Feb. 4 along Perth Line 86.

Officials say the driver was the only person in the truck, while there were eight people inside the minivan.

“As a result of the collision, the lone occupant of the pickup truck was air-lifted to a London area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, six occupants from the minivan were transported to local hospitals via EMS with minor injuries and the driver and one occupant from the minivan were transported to a local hospital via EMS, then air-lifted to a London area hospital with serious injuries,” OPP said in a news release.

Perth Line 86 was closed between Perth Road 178 and Molesworth Line for several hours while investigators worked.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.