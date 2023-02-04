Airlift needed after serious crash in North Perth

One person has been airlifted from the scene of a serious crash in North Perth.

Perth County OPP tweeted about the two-vehicle collision on Line 86 between Road 178 and Molesworth Line around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

They say one person needed to be airlifted to an out-of-town hospital from the crash, while others involved were taken to local hospitals.

The road is closed for an investigation.