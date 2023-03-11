Newcomer program helps people settle in Cambridge

Moving to a new country often involves plenty of questions but the City of Cambridge did its part filling in the blanks, inviting newly immigrated Canadians to get better acclimated to their new home.

From finding jobs to school enrolment, Cambridge’s third annual newcomer connections event helped the region’s latest arrivals get off on the right foot.

Hosted in partnership with the Kinbridge Community Association, Cambridge held the event for the first time in-person since the pandemic began.

“[We] provide an opportunity for all our community members to get to get to meet each other, but also our different organizations and programs,” said Zeri Zigeta - Kinbridge Community Association manage of community and social development.

Noor Aljanabi came to Canada from Iraq in 2019.

Now a health sciences student at the University of Waterloo, she experienced the difficulties that come with moving to a new country firsthand.

“One of the most important challenges, and number one to be honest, is language. They always face the language barrier,” Aljanabi said,

Bohdana Kostiukova echoed the feeling on the language barrier,

“I don’t speak English before because I studied in Poland with Polish language,” said Kostiukova.

Making a team of translators was an integral part in ensuring everyone received the information they needed about the programs and services.

If you're looking for a job, employers are on site looking for the right candidate.

“Just somebody that's committed, that wants to be a part of our organization and ultimately we want to give them that opportunity as well to promote our business and ultimately get people into jobs,” Rachel Mantesso, Sleeman Breweries talent acquisition member.

Noor Aljanabi, a volunteer With The City Of Cambridge said it’s a great feeling being apart of the team and feeling like a family helping others.