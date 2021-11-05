New phone scam asks seniors for personal information, WDG Public Health

Guelph -

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is warning residents of a phone scam targeting seniors in the region.

In a release, public health officials say they received reports of residents getting a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an employee with WDG Public Health.

The call comes from a 1-800 or 1-888 number and offers a free medical alert necklace in exchange for the recipient’s personal information.

Public Health is asking residents to be cautious of anyone claiming to be offering free products from WDG Public Health.

The health unit says it’s only contacting residents regarding vaccination appointments at this time.