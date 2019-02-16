

CTV Kitchener





The Pain Management Centre at Grand River Hospital’s Freeport Campus has officially opened.

The specialized service offers consultations and treatment for adults who are living with chronic pain.

The centre is intended to ease pressure on other health care services, like emergency departments, by offering a wider range of support.

Family doctors and nurse practitioners can refer patients to the service.

The development of the Pain Management Centre cost more than $950,000 and is funded by the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network, as well as donors to the Grand River Hospital Foundation.