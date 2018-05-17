

CTV Kitchener





The biggest Canada Day party in New Hamburg won’t be free this year.

Organizers of Canada Day in Wilmot say this year’s celebration will require paid admission due to declining sponsor and donor support. They say they want to keep the fee low, possibly at $5 per person or less.

According to the organizers, the money is necessary to “maintain the expected quality of entertainment and attractions our community deserves to celebrate Canada Day.”

This year will mark the 36th straight community party for Canada Day in New Hamburg. Last year’s featured about 7,000 people in attendance.