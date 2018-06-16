

CTV Kitchener





Christina Schmidt, an actress from New Dundee, played Terri McGreggor on the show Degrassi: the Next Generation.

Schmidt went to high school at Waterloo-Oxford in Baden and Cameron Heights in Kitchener, but said the show was more like high school to her.

Ten years later, Schmidt received an email from Canadian superstar Drake, who also starred in the show.

The email was to invite the former ‘classmates’ to appear in his music video for the song ‘I’m Upset.’

The entire process, from the initial email to the release of the video, took about ten days to complete, Schmidt said.

She was in Waterloo Region visiting family and friends over the weekend.