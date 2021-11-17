New Dundee Public School reopened after power outage
Bridge Street in front of New Dundee Public School is seen on Monday, Feb. 24, 2014.
KITCHENER -
A power outage shut down classes for one day at New Dundee Public School.
The public school board for Waterloo Region announced the closure Wednesday morning.
Students were asked to check their Google Classrooms and Brightspace VLE to take part in the remote learning day, while staff were at the school to hand out Chromebooks for those who do not have a device.
Later that day, the school board announced in-person learning would return to the school on Thursday.
UPDATE: New Dundee PS (@NewDundeePublic) will be OPEN tomorrow (November 18) for student learning. The hydro company has completed their work addressing the power outage that occurred this morning. Thank you to everyone who helped resolve this! https://t.co/qePZn4EHfe— Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) November 17, 2021
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario high schools allowed to return to regular semesters in February
-
-
-
-