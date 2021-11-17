New Dundee Public School reopened after power outage

KITCHENER -

A power outage shut down classes for one day at New Dundee Public School.

The public school board for Waterloo Region announced the closure Wednesday morning.

Students were asked to check their Google Classrooms and Brightspace VLE to take part in the remote learning day, while staff were at the school to hand out Chromebooks for those who do not have a device.

Later that day, the school board announced in-person learning would return to the school on Thursday.