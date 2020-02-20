KITCHENER -- The search for a man wanted for first degree murder is now over.

Roger Van Every was arrested in Northern Ontario Thursday morning regarding a triple shooting in Brantford.

The manhunt began for the 33-year-old on Feb. 8 following the incident at the Galaxy Motel. A 42-year-old man died and two others were injured and taken to hospital.

London Police arrested 22-year-old Shajjad Hossain Irdish on Valentine’s Day in connection to the shooting.

Irdish and Van Every are both accused of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and other charges related to the incident.

Brantford Police say a number of services assisted with the case, including: Anishinabek, North Bay, Six Nations, London, and the OPP.