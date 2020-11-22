KITCHENER -- Another person has died from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region as there have now been over 3,000 cases confirmed by public health.

The Sunday morning dashboard update saw the total number of cases increase by 61, but only 60 new cases reported. These amount and other numbers sometime differentiates due to data being transferred between health units, status updates, and ongoing data quality initiatives.

Of the 60 new cases, 59 are non-outbreak related, which is the highest single day total reported in Waterloo Region.

The new death is the first one confirmed in the area since last Monday and brings the total to 123.

There were also five new cases considered resolved, an increase of five to the active case count, and one less person in the hospital due to COVID-19.

This brings the Waterloo Region totals to 3,019 confirmed cases, 2,555 resolved, 341 active cases, and 21 hospitalized.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Chartwell Westmount Long-Term Care’s Williamsburg Unit with one staff testing positive.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Pinehaven LTC has been declared over.

Region of Waterloo Public Health now has 24 active COVID-19 outbreaks listed.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 1,534 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 103,912, including the 3,486 deaths and the 87,508 recoveries.

There are at least 484 people currently in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19, and 147 of those patients are in an intensive care unit. Eighty-nine of them are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.