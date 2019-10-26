

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





STRATFORD – The Ontario government has given the Avon Maitland District School Board approval to proceed with the construction of three new child care additions in Perth County.

These projects represent 137 new child care spaces, along with an investment of $4.4 million, in communities across the county from the province.

"I consistently hear from young families about the need for more child care spaces. Our government is focused on supporting families and children, no matter where they live," said Perth-Wellington MPP Randy Pettapiece.

In the province's 2019 budget, the government committed to investing nearly $13 billion in capital grants, including allocating over $500 million this year to improve classrooms.

The child care additions in Perth-Wellington include:

Sprucedale Public School

15 new child care spaces

One new child care room

$534,421 investment

Stratford Education and Recreation Centre

73 new child care spaces

Three new child care rooms

One EarlyON Child and Family Centre

$1,557,887 investment from the province, along with $230,000 investment from the City of Stratford, for a total investment of $1.8 million

Upper Thames Elementary School