New child care spaces announced for Perth County
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 2:18PM EDT
STRATFORD – The Ontario government has given the Avon Maitland District School Board approval to proceed with the construction of three new child care additions in Perth County.
These projects represent 137 new child care spaces, along with an investment of $4.4 million, in communities across the county from the province.
"I consistently hear from young families about the need for more child care spaces. Our government is focused on supporting families and children, no matter where they live," said Perth-Wellington MPP Randy Pettapiece.
In the province's 2019 budget, the government committed to investing nearly $13 billion in capital grants, including allocating over $500 million this year to improve classrooms.
The child care additions in Perth-Wellington include:
Sprucedale Public School
- 15 new child care spaces
- One new child care room
- $534,421 investment
Stratford Education and Recreation Centre
- 73 new child care spaces
- Three new child care rooms
- One EarlyON Child and Family Centre
- $1,557,887 investment from the province, along with $230,000 investment from the City of Stratford, for a total investment of $1.8 million
Upper Thames Elementary School
- 49 new child care spaces
- Three new child care rooms
- $2,137,683 investment