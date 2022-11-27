Neighbours on edge as homicide investigation continues near Brantford

A sudden death investigation just southeast of Brantford is now being treated as a homicide.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to an address on Salt Springs Church Road on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a death.

On Sunday, three days after the investigation began, police said the death is now considered a homicide.

Neighbours tell CTV News they’re shocked and saddened, and they never imagined a homicide would happen in their quiet farming community.

Police have not indicated the exact address where the body was found, but part of Salt Springs Church Road between Hamilton and McLellan roads is closed, and police tape can be seen surrounding parts of Sunny Terrace Farms.

Several police cruisers, including what appears to be a command unit vehicle, were on scene Monday.

“I’m shocked. That was the first time I saw police officers down here in 15 years,” said Calvin, who lives a few homes away.

He said investigators have been going door to door over the last few days, canvassing the area.

Those living in the area, including some who declined to be interviewed on-camera, say it’s troubling something like this would happen just down the road, and they want answers about what happened to their neighbour.

“Maybe I’ll arm myself better. They’re not telling us nothing,” Calvin said.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is also assisting.

Police have not said if they’re looking for a suspect nor provided any further details, but are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

At this point, it remains unclear when the road will reopen.