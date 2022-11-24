Brant County road remains closed Friday for death investigation

Salt Springs Church Road in Brant County will remain closed while the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate a death.

On Thursday around 1:30 p.m., OPP attended an address on Salt Springs Church Road to investigate a reported death.

On Thursday, OPP said they had closed a section of the road for a “sudden death investigation.”

“There will be an increased police presence in this area, and a section of Salt Springs Church Road remains closed at this time. Please avoid the area,” an update on Friday from OPP said.

The investigation remains ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and in partnership with the Brant OPP Crime Unit, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.