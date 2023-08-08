Neighbours concerned after another fire at abandoned Kitchener building
People living near an abandoned building in Kitchener are sharing concerns about the property they say has become a hot spot for fires.
On Sunday evening, crews were called to the address on Madison Avenue near Courtland Avenue after neighbours spotted smoke.
An RV fire on Madison Avenue in Kitchener on Aug. 6, 2023 on sends thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. (Trev Sax/Submitted)
An RV parked near the building’s loading dock caught fire, sending thick plumes into the sky that could be seen kilometres away.
Neighbour Valerie Imeson’s dog alerted her to the danger.
“The dog barked because she could see out the door and heard the noise. So we both came to the front door and it was a big cloud of black smoke at that point,” Imeson said Tuesday.
Kitchener Fire officials believe people experiencing homelessness had been using the RV as shelter. They say no one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Sunday’s fire was the second at the property in less than a year. Back in October, crews were called for a fire on the third floor of the abandoned building.
Earlier this summer, a nearby business on Madison Avenue was intentionally set on fire.
Neighbours say the building has been abandoned for decades and they’ve seen at least 10 fires there over the years.
"I've seen another trailer that was parked out front go up in flames," Imeson said.
“This has been the worst it’s ever been,” said Wendy Garbett, who also lives nearby. “Last year it wasn’t so major but I just don’t know why they still have it, that building, there. I guess it just costs so much for them to tear it down but it should be gone.”
The remains of a burnt out RV are seen on Madison Avenue on Aug. 8, 2023, two days after a fire ripped through the structure. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
They want to see the area cleaned up.
“I would like to see the land cleared to be honest. The building itself has got to go too I guess,” Imeson said.
In an email to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said its bylaws require vacant buildings to be secured.
Residents can report property standards complaints by calling 519-741-2345 or visiting the city’s website, it said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Visitors helped off Sulphur Mountain after power outage shuts down Banff Gondola
Hundreds of visitors who took a sightseeing gondola up a mountain in Banff National Park had to be helped down from the summit Tuesday after a power outage shut it down overnight.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
A judge sentenced Canadian rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting and wounding hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion.
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
These eye drops are being recalled in Canada because of risk of infection
Health Canada is recalling a brand of eye drops, saying use of the product may cause microbial growth, leading to the risk of an eye infection.
Most people wear headphones at work, even when not required: survey
A recent survey conducted by Sonarworks shows that over 93 per cent of employees wear headphones at work for personal reasons.
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
WATCH | Canada will likely see rise in COVID cases by late August: infectious disease expert
A new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain has emerged and an infectious disease expert believes that Canada will likely see a rise in cases by late August or early September.
London
-
Bird 'brains' flock to London to help our feathered friends
One of the largest bird conferences in the world is underway in London this week
-
Search underway for two people last seen on Lake Erie: OPP
A search is underway after two people were last seen in an inflatable unicorn floatie off the shores of Long Point, Ont. on Tuesday morning. Police said the unicorn floatie was discovered two hours later south of Long Point.
-
Two teens killed in fatal crash to be laid to rest
The two southwestern Ontario teenagers killed in a crash near Tillsonburg, Ont. earlier this month will be laid to rest later this week.
Windsor
-
Calling family doctors: Windsor, Ont. advocacy group appeals for return of local physician recruitment office
Tens of thousands of people in Windsor-Essex County are without a family doctor and a local group is advocating for the city and county to improve physician recruitment efforts and funding back to previous levels.
-
22-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault of a minor
Windsor police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.
-
Patience will be a virtue at Tecumseh Arena
For anyone who’ll be skating at Tecumseh Arena for the foreseeable future, the director of community and recreation services warned people to 'Bring your skate guards.' Skaters will need them as the Town of Tecumseh moves into replacement mode following a July flood.
Barrie
-
Former Barrie fast-food manager who pleaded guilty to sex crimes hears from victims in court
Stephen Lemmond who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sex crimes, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation of six victims, heard from his victims in court Tuesday.
-
Stevenson Memorial Hospital shuts down obstetrics unit for two days
The obstetrics unit at Stevenson Memorial Hospital has been closed for the last two days.
-
New shows coming to the Casino Rama Resort this winter
Two fan-favourite shows are coming to the Casino Rama Resort this winter.
Northern Ontario
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury senior pleads guilty to killing victim with a hammer
A Sudbury man pled guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 death at a seniors apartment building in the community of Dowling.
-
Northern Ont. driver found parked sideways on the road, asleep with engine running
Three people are facing drug and other charges after Ontario Provincial Police found a vehicle parked sideways on the street in Blind River, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Taylor Swift fans wait for verified access codes as ticket sales approach
When the pop singer left Canada off its initial world tour announcement, heartbroken Swifties had to 'shake it off'. But on Wednesday when tickets go on sale, select Taylor Swift fans will have a chance to snatch a coveted ticket to her eras concert in Toronto next November.
-
LRT & R1
LRT & R1 | What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today and into next week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Brockville, Ont. saw nearly 100 mm of rain Monday
Nearly 100 mm of rain fell in parts of eastern Ontario over the holiday Monday.
Toronto
-
New COVID-19 variant EG.5 is in Ontario. Here's what that means for you
A new COVID-19 variant that’s become the dominant strain in the United States has made its way to Ontario, according to public health officials.
-
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
-
This is why Meghan and Prince Harry are adapting a Toronto-based book for Netflix
Meghan and Prince Harry are teaming up with a Toronto author to create a Netflix adaptation of her bestselling romance novel.
Montreal
-
Woman, 84, dies in hospital after being hit by TMR tow truck, husband in critical condition
The woman, 84, who was hit by a tow truck in the Montreal on-island suburb of TMR has died in the hospital. Her husband remains in critical condition.
-
Construction to close Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal for two years
There will soon be more orange cones in the heart of downtown Montreal. A new phase of construction is set to begin next week on Ste-Catherine Street between Peel and Mansfield streets.
-
Quebec parents hit with back-to-school sticker shock
Many Quebec students will be heading back to school in a few weeks, and parents say they are already feeling the pinch of higher prices on supplies. Virginia MacGregor, a single mother of two kids aged 6 and 7, says she's already spent over $200.
Atlantic
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
-
Searchers find overturned boat, two fishermen last seen leaving N.B. harbour missing
RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick say a search is underway for two men who went fishing on Monday and have not returned.
-
Rising concerns on extreme weather in the Maritimes
With heavy rain in the forecast, there are rising concerns that extreme weather is becoming all too common.
Winnipeg
-
Accident in the U.S. leaves Manitoba snowbirds with $12K bill
What started as a simple accident has ended up costing a pair of Manitoba snowbirds thousands of dollars.
-
Antique cannon, more than 100 guns seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
More than 100 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and an antique cannon were recently seized from a Manitoba home.
-
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in sexual assault outside Calgary library
One man is facing charges in a weekend sexual assault outside a northwest Calgary library.
-
Teens charged in fight with knife, baseball bat at southern Alberta spray park
Two southern Alberta teens are facing charges after a violent fight at a public park last month.
-
Calgary housing headache: Students scramble for spots as campuses reach capacity
On-campus residences at University of Calgary, SAIT and Mount Royal University are all completely spoken for, leaving some students scrambling for a place to live ahead of the fall semester.
Edmonton
-
Grizzly family in Jasper National Park relocated after becoming 'food conditioned'
Human food left by Jasper National Park visitors has attracted grizzly bears twice in recent weeks, park officials say.
-
Alberta teacher charged with sex crimes involving a youth
A Spruce Grove woman has been charged after Devon RCMP received a report of sexual interference involving an adult and youth.
-
Alberta minister says federal strings on electricity climate funding a 'threat'
Ottawa is threatening the provinces by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, says Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas.
Vancouver
-
Dog loses eye after being attacked by raccoons in Vancouver
Vicious raccoons launched two separate attacks on pets and people in a Vancouver neighbourhood last week. In one of the attacks, a Shih Tzu lost an eye.
-
Trudeau's 'Barbie' tweet sparks heated social media discussion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a photo of him and his son decked out in pink to go see Barbie, prompting a swift and strong reaction online.
-
3 families displaced by South Vancouver fire, crews say
Three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at a house in South Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.