Neighbours concerned after another fire at abandoned Kitchener building

People living near an abandoned building in Kitchener are sharing concerns about the property they say has become a hot spot for fires.

On Sunday evening, crews were called to the address on Madison Avenue near Courtland Avenue after neighbours spotted smoke.

An RV fire on Madison Avenue in Kitchener on Aug. 6, 2023 on sends thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. (Trev Sax/Submitted)

An RV parked near the building’s loading dock caught fire, sending thick plumes into the sky that could be seen kilometres away.

Neighbour Valerie Imeson’s dog alerted her to the danger.

“The dog barked because she could see out the door and heard the noise. So we both came to the front door and it was a big cloud of black smoke at that point,” Imeson said Tuesday.

Kitchener Fire officials believe people experiencing homelessness had been using the RV as shelter. They say no one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Sunday’s fire was the second at the property in less than a year. Back in October, crews were called for a fire on the third floor of the abandoned building.

Earlier this summer, a nearby business on Madison Avenue was intentionally set on fire.

Neighbours say the building has been abandoned for decades and they’ve seen at least 10 fires there over the years.

"I've seen another trailer that was parked out front go up in flames," Imeson said.

“This has been the worst it’s ever been,” said Wendy Garbett, who also lives nearby. “Last year it wasn’t so major but I just don’t know why they still have it, that building, there. I guess it just costs so much for them to tear it down but it should be gone.”

The remains of a burnt out RV are seen on Madison Avenue on Aug. 8, 2023, two days after a fire ripped through the structure. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

They want to see the area cleaned up.

“I would like to see the land cleared to be honest. The building itself has got to go too I guess,” Imeson said.

In an email to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said its bylaws require vacant buildings to be secured.

Residents can report property standards complaints by calling 519-741-2345 or visiting the city’s website, it said.