KITCHENER -- A man who tried to help extinguish a fire in a neighbour's shed is now recovering from burns.

The fire started in a Kitchener backyard on Karn Street near Westmount Road on Thursday afternoon. It damaged a shed and part of a fence.

Grant Fairley, who lives next door, said he saw flames and ran out to try to put out the blaze. He also alerted the homeowners so they could get out safely.

Videos from witnesses showed flames and black smoke in air from the fire. They also said there was a loud bang before the fire began.

Fairley said he tried to use a fire extinguisher to stop the fire before it spread.

"The whole shed was engulfed already, it was all gone," he told CTV News. "By the time I got out, the shed was burned down."

Fairley said he suffered burns on his arms. His son alerted other neighbours so they could get to safety.

"I'm just glad everyone's OK," said Callahan Stewart, who witnessed the fire. "I'm really thankful it was put out fast and everyone's safe, which is the most important thing."

There were no other injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, but say they don't believe it is suspicious.