WATERLOO -- Grand River Hospital is looking to increase their COVID-19 testing efficiency with a new drive-thru testing centre.

The drive-thru at 137 Glasgow Street opened on Saturday and is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Grand River Hospital says no appointments are necessary and that patients can access their results online within five to seven days.

The new testing centre will replace one that was located at the hospital, in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment.

“It limits the exposure for both patients and staff, they are simply providing their information through their car window and we’re collecting that information and putting it into our health information system,” said Sarah Sullivan, operations manager at the drive-thru.

The testing centre has the capacity to test around 300-350 people a day.

By noon on Saturday, 80 people had been through.

A walk-up option is also available for those that don’t have a vehicle.