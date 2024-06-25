Nearly $2K worth of cosmetics stolen from Guelph business: police

Guelph police are investigating after two women were caught on video stealing almost $1,900 worth of cosmetics and other items.

Officers were called to a business near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue Sunday evening for a reported theft.

After noticing a large empty space on a cosmetic shelf, staff at the business reviewed security video and discovered the theft. They said two women carrying large beach-style bags entered the store at 6:24 p.m. and spent around five minutes in the store, filling their bags with cosmetics and smoking cessation products.

The first suspect was described as awhite female, 18 to 25 years old, 5’3” to 5’7” with a slim build. She was wearing a pink shirt and light purple baseball hatand carrying a beach bag with a blue bottom.

The second suspect was described as awhite female, 18 to 25 years old, 5’3” to 5’7” with an average build. She was wearing a black Adidas hat and carrying a beach bag with a red or pink bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7359.