National Services Dogs puts out urgent call for puppy raisers

Volunteers are needed for 12 puppies that could one day become National Service Dogs.

The agency put out an urgent call Monday for potential puppy raisers in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and surrounding areas.

National Service Dogs said the four-week-old Labrador Retrievers are currently staying at a whelping home in Woodstock. They’ll stay there until the puppies are eight-weeks-old, at which time they’ll move into new foster homes.

The agency is looking for volunteers who can raise a dog for approximately one year and teach them good behaviour at home and in public. As part of the preparation to become service dogs, the puppies are expected tag along anywhere the volunteer goes, whether that's work, restaurants, stores or sporting events.

National Service Dogs says all food, veterinary care and medications will be provided for free while the little Labs are in training.

The agency asks that anyone interested in volunteering visit their website to submit an application.