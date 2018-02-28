

CTV Kitchener





In a matter of seconds, chimney towers which had stood tall over the Lake Erie shoreline for decades were taken down.

Demolition work at the Nanticoke Generating Station was slated to begin around 8:30 a.m. It was later pushed to 11 a.m. due to concerns about wind direction.

That target time was hit perfectly, with the towers being imploded toward each other.

The Nanticoke Generating Station is a decommissioned coal plant located on the shore of Lake Erie near the community of Nanticoke, about 20 kilometres east of Port Dover.

Once it is fully demolished, a wind farm will be built in its place.