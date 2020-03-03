KITCHENER -- Health officials say anyone who received a manicure or pedicure at a Guelph nail salon between April 1, 2018 and February 21, 2020 should get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health recently conducted an unannounced inspection at Victoria’s Nail Salon at 304 Stone Road West after receiving a complaint.

Officials say a “lapse in infection control procedures was observed regarding reusable equipment.”

A public notice states equipment was not properly cleaned after each use, disinfectant was not mixed or changed appropriately and dirty instruments were stored with clean instruments.

It was brought to the attention of management and they corrected their practices.

Public Health states the risk of contracting a disease is low but they are advising testing as a precaution.

Anyone who received a manicure or pedicure during this time should talk to their health care provider about testing.

Drop-in testing clinics will also be held on March 4, March 5 and March 6 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Public Health has also set up a call centre for concerned customers at 1-800-265-7293, ext. 7011.

Inspection results can be found at checkbeforeyouchoose.ca.