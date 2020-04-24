KITCHENER -- With mosques closed due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslims around the world are celebrating Ramadan differently this year.

Imam Abdul Mannan Syed, wi​th the Muslim Society of Waterloo & Wellington Counties, says he would normally go to a mosque five times a day to pray during Ramadan, and so would other members.

“There are a lot of people. Hundreds of them. We have parking issues all the time,” he says.

Prayers during the holiest month for Muslims will need to take place at each individual’s residence this year, without the rest of their religious community.

“We will be at our homes and pray the same way so that connection with god almighty will not be lost in any way,” says Syed.

COVID-19 guidelines advise individuals to not visit loved one at this time, meaning many people are adjusting their traditions and are opting to celebrate with their extended families virtually.

Dawum Warnsby is also observing Ramadan and says this situation allows him to connect better.

“This year it will just be a little more reflective because it will just be our immediate family,” he says.

Others are taking this time to concentrate on God, like Muhammad Sohail.

“Before this time we didn’t have this opportunity to stay focused because we had so many variables that were impacting us in the community. We were at jobs. We had so many timelines to observe,” says Sohail.

Going on to say whether he is at a mosque or at home, Ramadan will still be honoured.