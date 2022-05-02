Muslim community celebrates end of Ramadan at The Aud

Waterloo Region’s Muslim community marked the end of Ramadan on Monday with festivities at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Hundreds of people came out to the The Aud to take in the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

“We have not had that for the last two years so it’s a blessing that was missed and it’s a blessing that we took for granted for such a long time. When it’s gone, then people start to realize that we need to be grateful. We need to be thankful for the things that we take for granted,” said Imam Mohamed Bendame from the Kitchener Masjid.

This marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day, ending the night with prayer.

Prayers were also held Monday morning, followed by the festival which included food, carnival games and other activities.

The festival wraps up at 4 p.m. Monday.